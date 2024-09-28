© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beirut this morning.
It is now confirmed by the IDF that Nasrallah was eliminated in the strike on Beirut yesterday.
⚡️Hezbollah announces the death of Hassan Nasrallah
Now it's official
⚡️ IDF reveals details of Hezbollah leader's assassination
"Acting on precise intelligence information, Israeli Air Force aircraft struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah, located underground, under a residential building in the Dahiya area of Beirut.
The attack took place at a time when Hezbollah's top leadership was at its headquarters coordinating terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement said.