VAXX PUSHING WENCH BITES THE DUST

An old but a goody.
Eva Maria Holzleitner (born May 5, 1993 in Wels [1] ) is an Austrian politician of the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ). She was sworn in as a member of the National Council on November 9, 2017 . [2] On June 25, 2021, she was elected federal chairwoman of the SPÖ women [3] and on June 26, 2021, deputy SPÖ federal party chairwoman. [4]
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.