VAXX PUSHING WENCH BITES THE DUST

An old but a goody.

Eva Maria Holzleitner (born May 5, 1993 in Wels [1] ) is an Austrian politician of the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ). She was sworn in as a member of the National Council on November 9, 2017 . [2] On June 25, 2021, she was elected federal chairwoman of the SPÖ women [3] and on June 26, 2021, deputy SPÖ federal party chairwoman. [4]

Mirrored - bootcamp

