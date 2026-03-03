There was no imminent threat to the USA by the Iranians - Sen. Mark Warner, clip

"There was no imminent threat to the United States by the Iranians. There was a threat to Israel. If we equate a threat to Israel as the equivalent of an imminent threat to the US, then we are in uncharted territory." - Senator Mark Warner

The Wall Street Journal reports mounting criticism of the Trump regime's justification for striking Iran.

Officials, lawmakers, and policy experts are challenging claims that Tehran posed an imminent threat, calling the intelligence narrative inconsistent and flawed. The debate has intensified following Khamenei’s death and retaliatory actions across the Gulf.

Former Bush administration adviser Michael Singh said the rationale behind the strikes has been “inconsistent and frequently erroneous,” comparing the approach to “building the plane while flying it.”

A major fire has erupted in Tbilisi, Georgia, engulfing the Liberty Bank headquarters on Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue in the Vake district. The blaze has reached the upper floors of the skyscraper. (video too short to post)