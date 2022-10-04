Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is the ugly gene ? It is the gene that makes sure you are Butt ugly. Like Beatle Juice. Boy oh Boy is she ugly or what ? And she has destoyed Chicago to boot.
60 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

Like what rock did she crawl out under from ?  Is that a Human Cockroach ?  A Human turd with bulging eyeballs and kinky rat hair  ?  Yes I know she is still one of God's creatures.  But God also made cock roaches and rats.  She could easily be a new species of human rats.  Or human cockroaches.  Beauty is in the eye of the Beholder.  Ok I am the Beholder and I say she is ugly. 

Keywords
chicagobeatlejuice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket