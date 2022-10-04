What is the ugly gene ? It is the gene that makes sure you are Butt ugly. Like Beatle Juice. Boy oh Boy is she ugly or what ? And she has destoyed Chicago to boot.

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Like what rock did she crawl out under from ? Is that a Human Cockroach ? A Human turd with bulging eyeballs and kinky rat hair ? Yes I know she is still one of God's creatures. But God also made cock roaches and rats. She could easily be a new species of human rats. Or human cockroaches. Beauty is in the eye of the Beholder. Ok I am the Beholder and I say she is ugly.