A Divine Revelation of Hell: When You Fall- Fall Toward and Into Jesus





Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

[21] Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? [22] Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.





#sin #forgive #love #hell #jesuschrist #heaven #faith #Bible #afterlife