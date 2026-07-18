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A Divine Revelation of Hell: When You Fall- Fall Toward and Into Jesus
Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
[21] Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? [22] Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.
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