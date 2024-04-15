Update: Bridge Collapse Terrorism

The FBI has now opened an ‘investigation’ into the cyber attack that brought down the FSK bridge.

Why did it take them 20 days?





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News | High Alert! Israel Iran War Begins, Major Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update (15 April 2024)

