Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Update: Bridge Collapse Terrorism
channel image
Son of the Republic
679 Subscribers
148 views
Published 21 hours ago

The FBI has now opened an ‘investigation’ into the cyber attack that brought down the FSK bridge.

Why did it take them 20 days?


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | High Alert! Israel Iran War Begins, Major Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update (15 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4pn349-high-alert-israel-iran-war-begins-major-baltimore-bridge-collapse-update-re.html

Keywords
false flagcover-upcdcfbijoe bidenntsbcyber attackbaltimoreinside jobmarylandlara logancenter of gravityhazmatdalichesapeake bayclayton morrisnatali morrishazardous materialcontainer shipfrancis scott key bridgeouter harbor bridgepatapsco riverchoke point

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket