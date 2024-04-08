"ÍNCUBUS" PROJECT - Seventh evaluation (336 hours of exposure) | La Quinta Columna

If you wish to contribute by helping financially with the research, study and development work of all the actions carried out by the La Quinta Columna team, you can do so through the following link:

Growth formation of the material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable after subjecting it to certain conditions (using a reptile incubator)

After 336 hours of exposure to 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant stimulation of UV LIGHT, we proceed to analyze, again, using optical microscopy the result

Haxon Achilles II Microscope, bright field

Magnifications: 60X – 400X

Haxon Aptina USB 2.0 Camera

RESULTS: Limited to the description of what was observed.

INCUBUS PROJECT

DESCRIPTION: ANALYSIS USING OPTICAL MICROSCOPY

OF TWO DROPS FROM THE VIAL WITH TRADE NAME “Comirnaty Pfizer”

SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

MAKING USE OF A REPTILE INCUBATOR

CONSTANT TEMPERATURE: 37º CENTIGRADE

EXPOSURE TO UV LIGHT

EVALUATION TIME: 336 HOURS FROM PLACEMENT

IN INCUBATOR

ON THIS EVALUATION WE FOCUS OUR ATTENTION

,ONCE AGAIN, IN DROP 1

DESCRIPTION:

LIMITED TO THE MERELY DESCRIPTIVE SCOPE OF THE CONTENT

VISUALIZED THROUGH OPTICAL MICROSCOPY

Mirrored - La Quinta Colmna

