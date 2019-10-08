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8Oct19 Trump Embraces AmericaFirst to Fight Coup
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18 views • October 08, 2019
Neo-ConMen in media, Congress & Pentagon are outraged that Trump would actually do what he campaigned on & stop US involvement in “endless” “tribal” wars — and it’s a wise move politically to embrace the people over the establishment
New FOIA docs show Obama & Hillary knew ISIS was being armed out of Libya & Benghazi narrative was lie for political purposes
FOX news joins with CNN to attack President Trump for siding with NATO ally Turkey (but didn’t they say Trump should love NATO allies?)
Syria: “Mandate from Heaven” & arms from Libya for ISIS
FBI LoveBirds takes the stage; Kanye talks media mind control
Dicks crushes $5M of rifles but crime stats show knives kill 5 times more people
Flu vaccine fraud exposed
EU & China flex global censorship muscle
By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! [Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) right now!
New FOIA docs show Obama & Hillary knew ISIS was being armed out of Libya & Benghazi narrative was lie for political purposes
FOX news joins with CNN to attack President Trump for siding with NATO ally Turkey (but didn’t they say Trump should love NATO allies?)
Syria: “Mandate from Heaven” & arms from Libya for ISIS
FBI LoveBirds takes the stage; Kanye talks media mind control
Dicks crushes $5M of rifles but crime stats show knives kill 5 times more people
Flu vaccine fraud exposed
EU & China flex global censorship muscle
By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! [Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) right now!
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