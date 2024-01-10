The First Confirmed Case of Mobilization Efforts of Ukrainians outside Ukraine in Poland

A video is being circulated on social networks, apparently from the Polish capital.
There, a man in military uniform issues a summons to another man and calls on him to “leave Poland as soon as possible.”
Nearby is a car with black license plates, which are used by the military in Ukraine.
This will be the first confirmed case of mobilization of Ukrainians outside Ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.