The First Confirmed Case of Mobilization Efforts of Ukrainians outside Ukraine in Poland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
A video is being circulated on social networks, apparently from the Polish capital.


There, a man in military uniform issues a summons to another man and calls on him to “leave Poland as soon as possible.”

Nearby is a car with black license plates, which are used by the military in Ukraine.

This will be the first confirmed case of mobilization of Ukrainians outside Ukraine

