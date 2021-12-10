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Woman’s husband gets myocarditis from vaccine and his doctor can’t write him an exemption because he will get his licensed threatened. She realizes the conspiracy theorists were right.
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383 views • December 10, 2021
Woman’s husband gets myocarditis from vaccine and his doctor can’t write him an exemption because he will get his licensed threatened. She realizes the conspiracy theorists were right. Her realizations are so basic it makes me want to pat her on the head like a little bunny. Better late than never.
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