Is the Bible Too Constraining?
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/bible-too-constraining

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


So this is truth! Now, the Emerging Church, which we’ve discussed for a number of weeks, they have left truth behind. They don’t believe the Bible is truth. Really? We’re going to have to discuss that. It may take us years!


Now, it can’t be that complicated. It’s like—remember? The Catholics and the Lutherans—they’ve discussed Justification by Faith for thirty years, and finally concluded—well, they agreed—"Well, I guess the Reformation was a semantic misunderstanding, and all the people that were burned at the stake. It’s a pity that they were, but it was just a misunderstanding.”

bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

