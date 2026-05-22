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Modern Oath📝
Britain without the English language
Multiculturalism continues to reach new heights in Great Britain. This time, another city leader struggled with the English language.
The country's second-largest city, Birmingham, just appointed a new Lord Mayor. The ceremony began with a Quran reading, and then the newly appointed leader Zaker Choudhry took the oath in English with great difficulty — the very language spoken by the city's residents (for now).
Stumbling and struggling to pronounce the words, the politician nevertheless made it to the end of the text. It's good that in modern Birmingham, one can get by without English if desired.
❗️Authorities persistently push multiculturalism and ethnic diversity, despite widespread public discontent. The problem is that ordinary people have no real way to reverse this trend.
#GreatBritain
👁@evropar — on the brink of Europe's death
@Rybar