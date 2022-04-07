CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: HOW THE US GOV'T, ITS CONTRACTORS & BANKS STOLE TRILLIONS FROM US TAXPAYERS

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The Whistleblower Newsroom
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT, ITS CONTRACTORS, AND BANKS STOLE $21 TRILLION FROM US TAXPAYERS
Fitts, a financial advisor and former investment banker and federal housing commissioner for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, details the long, sordid—and deadly--history of how corrupt US presidents and other political leaders created and repealed laws, policies and financial administration regulations to allow government contractors and banks to steal trillions from the US taxpayer through a series of “financial coups” linked to nationally traumatic events including the Kennedy assassination, 9/11, the crash of 2008 and the covid pandemic.