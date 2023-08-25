Create New Account
LIVE INTERVIEW WITH FAMOUS DR. LEE MERRITT -- WAR ON MAUI
Hello Friends!  On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview the famous Dr. Lee Merritt, M.D. on the war in Maui, and how this is a war against humanity.  If people don't wake up, many people will continue to be slaughtered, as they were in Maui.  Complete families of people were hit with Directed Energy Weapons with temperatures up to 2300 degrees F., as there were reports of FEMA actually shooting and killing people who asked for food and water.   Is this the Biden U.S. Government??  I hope you can all listen to this amazing and important radio show.  With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!  Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com   www.outofthisworldreadings.com 

genocidefemadirected energy weaponsmass murderdr lee merrittmaui fires

