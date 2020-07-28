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Z. MMS: Side Effects of Chlorine Dioxide vs. My Meds
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244 views • July 28, 2020
Here I review the standard side effects of Chlorine Dioxide that are published in the media and FDA to the public and compare them to the side effects of my perscription Keppra and Oxcarbazepine. Both my meds and ClO2 are proported to help prevent future seizures but Keppra and Oxcarbazepine are each have about 5 times as many side effects including "suicide attempts", "Depression", "Feelings of Hostility", "cataracts, "paradoxical convulsion" and even full on Seizures. (Seizures from anti-seizure meds...I actually had one while taking these meds). On top of all of this, most of the side effects listed from ClO2 are actually found within the side effect list of Keppra and Oxcarbazepine.
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