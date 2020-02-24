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#3 Paul Elam A Voice For Men
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Paul Elam is a men's rights activist who founded and runs what is more or less the men's rights movement's flagship website, A Voice for Men.
In many respects, he could be considered the unofficial leader of said movement
Visit Paul's site at https://avoiceformen.com/
In many respects, he could be considered the unofficial leader of said movement
Visit Paul's site at https://avoiceformen.com/
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