GOOGLE IS YOUR ENEMY - THE DEEP STATE GOOGLE TRYING TO TAKE DOWN ANOTHER HERO

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
2987 subscribers
The Deep State's slimy mind control operation called Google is the most destructive force today. They are now attacking one of the few men who has the courage to fight these fascist power who is enslaving and killing humankind. The well known German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich is suing the World Health Organization for the fraud it is pulling on us and google and the rest of the organs of the lie are counter attacking. This video dismantles the anatomy of how these liars operate and exposes them as the frauds that they are.