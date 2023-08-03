Create New Account
Why is the UK Giving King Charles a 45 Hike Vantage with Palki Sharma
RED PILLED
The UK government has announced a 45% pay hike for the monarchy amid a steep cost-of-living crisis in the country. Profit from the crown assets is expected to double by 2024. The decision comes days after the government announced a 5% hike for workers at the NHS. Palki Sharma tells you more.


