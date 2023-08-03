Why is the UK Giving King Charles a 45 Hike Vantage with Palki Sharma

The UK government has announced a 45% pay hike for the monarchy amid a steep cost-of-living crisis in the country. Profit from the crown assets is expected to double by 2024. The decision comes days after the government announced a 5% hike for workers at the NHS. Palki Sharma tells you more.
The UK government has announced a 45% pay hike for the monarchy amid a steep cost-of-living crisis in the country. Profit from the crown assets is expected to double by 2024. The decision comes days after the government announced a 5% hike for workers at the NHS. Palki Sharma tells you more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.