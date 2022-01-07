Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Needs To Know? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.21.15)

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We all bemoan the 880,000 killings every year at the hands of the Medical Industrial complex. Dr Daniels has identified key individuals who could stop this like a brick fortress stopping a freight train. Dr Daniels shares who needs to know and what they need to know. Hint, none of them are elected and they do not work for drug companies. Tune in. Think Happens.
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