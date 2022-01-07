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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Needs To Know? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.21.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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23 views • January 07, 2022

We all bemoan the 880,000 killings every year at the hands of the Medical Industrial complex. Dr Daniels has identified key individuals who could stop this like a brick fortress stopping a freight train. Dr Daniels shares who needs to know and what they need to know. Hint, none of them are elected and they do not work for drug companies. Tune in. Think Happens. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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