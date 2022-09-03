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There Is No
climate Emergency.
https://rumble.com/v1ii91f-there-is-no-climate-emergency..html
A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 19th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT.
This selection of excerpts features Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley
We should call for a world wide ban on chem trailing or Solar BioEngineering, they are polluting the air we breathe with toxic chemicals. SEARCH FOR DOCUMENTARY 'THE DIMMING'
Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-august-2022
Sources:
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GCIG Declaration: - https://bit.ly/3QFCMxs
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3T3kMhN
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
No Climate Emergency, UK Column News, Report