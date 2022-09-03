There Is No climate Emergency.



https://rumble.com/v1ii91f-there-is-no-climate-emergency..html

A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 19th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT.

This selection of excerpts features Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley

We should call for a world wide ban on chem trailing or Solar BioEngineering, they are polluting the air we breathe with toxic chemicals. SEARCH FOR DOCUMENTARY 'THE DIMMING'

Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-august-2022

Sources:

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GCIG Declaration: - https://bit.ly/3QFCMxs

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3T3kMhN





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





No Climate Emergency, UK Column News, Report



