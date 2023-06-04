Goshen Season: We've gone through the slavery... now we will be redeemed in truth.

Goshen God will do above and beyond

So, I did a post on the patterns of life in a relationship. Understanding the patterns of a relationship is key to understanding where you are and what is required of you.

When you understand the waves... you can surf through the relationship pattern in a strong, loving way. Otherwise, you’re creating blockages. We don’t want to make each moment another brick in the wall of our relationships.

So, we up our skill sets when we come to the end of it all.

The same patterns are written on our times.

Just as the Hebrew tribes were caught in Egypt for 400 years of slavery and robbed of much of their vitality, so we around the world have been trapped for many years under the rule of demonic people in high places.

That is our past.

Right now... we are looking at the time of our Christian leaders speaking up to the rulers of the darkness of this world and spiritual wickedness in high places.

They will be rebuked.

The very soon moment is that there will be signs and wonders of God making His plan and protection of His people known.

Everyone will notice this.

The good thing is we (Christians) have entered Goshen. We have our choice to follow God’s word and have the angel of God’s justice PASSOVER us. To keep hold of the blood of the lamb that saves us.

I don’t know when this turmoil will begin or how long it’ll last, maybe a few weeks. But it will be a BIG change in a SHORT time.

The beautiful thing is God will be glorified and people will be happy to glorify Him. There will be great blessings and revival.

But the next step will be the testing of the church.

If you remember Exodus well, you remember that shortly after receiving tons of gold and wealth from Egypt, people were willing to turn back to it for cucumbers and spices. Really?

That’s a test for the known way – our being in slavery and abused – to fall behind and accept the new unknown ways God is leading.

This is difficult for everyone. Don’t think it’s an easy thing. Obedience is what the Lord is looking for. He desires it.

If you love me, obey my commandments.

And after a few tests, many will fail. And the ones seeking Him will prosper... because a promised land is ahead.

That is our goal.

I’ll share more tomorrow on our season today. Goshen.

Blessings warriors.

