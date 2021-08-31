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Australian man puts policeman in his place.
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260 views • August 31, 2021
There are too many policey officers and not enough humans in the streets.. If they feel they have the numbers.. they dont.. Fear keeps people indoors,, fear keeps humans from wanting to deal with a confrontation. AND ITS FEAR THESE POLICEY OFFICERS FEEL WHEN THEY TRY TO FUCK WITH YOU WHEN THEY ARE OUTNUMBERED.. DONT STAND BY AND WATCH ANOTHER FORCED DOWN.. THIS IS LIFE.. NOT FREEDOM YOU STAND OR LAY DOWN FOR
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