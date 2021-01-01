© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Politicians Destroying Jobs and the State- Selling FAKE Compassion for Votes. VOX FIRES
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • January 01, 2021
California Politicians are Destroying Jobs and the State- Selling FAKE Compassion for Votes. Meanwhile the wokest of woke media outlets VOX media Fires SB Nation staff in California. The Hypocrisy offered by Vox, who continually agitate for regulations, take the path of greatest profitability for themselves. Oh the uncaring heart of the "woke."
#voxmedia #woke #politics
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#voxmedia #woke #politics
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.