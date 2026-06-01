A large Panama-flagged tanker has been hit by an explosion in Iraqi territorial waters, according to Al Arabiya.

💬🇺🇸 BREAKING | IRAN SUSPENDS TALKS WITH US



Iran's negotiating team has halted all dialogue and text exchanges via mediators, citing continued IDF operations in Lebanon as a violation of ceasefire conditions Tehran considers binding on all fronts.



Iranian officials have demanded an immediate halt to IDF operations in Gaza and Lebanon and full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory. Tehran states there will be no talks until these conditions are met.



The Resistance and Iranian armed forces have also placed on the agenda a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz and activation of additional fronts — including the Bab al-Mandeb strait — as punitive measures against the Zionist regime and its backers.

💬🇱🇧 BREAKING! The Zionist Army Spokesman issues an evacuation order for Beirut's southern suburbs!

Adding:

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed a soldier died yesterday in a "training incident" in Iraqi Kurdistan — the same day explosions struck Erbil province following strikes on Kurdish Iranian opposition group headquarters.



London offered no explanation for the troop presence in the region or the circumstances of the death.

More:

💥🇱🇧 Isn'treal terrorist airforce restarted their announced terror campaign against Lebanon.



Tyre was already bombed, air raids on Beirut are expected soon.