Warning to the world.
Alan S
Alan S
48 followers
Follow
271 views • 1 day ago

American Pastor Phillip Barnett was told by God in 2007 that when we see a mass exodus out of Ukraine, that mass destruction is coming to Eastern Ukraine. In 2022 the first part came true. No peace treaty was signed recently by Trump and Putin. They plan to put NATO troops into Ukraine as "peace keepers". Something will happen between NATO and Russian troops. Once Eastern Ukraine is hit, America is in the firing line. He was shown cities that will be destroyed. He was told 11th November but not the year. Things are lining up.

Keywords
americaviralrussiawarnewww3ukrainedanger
