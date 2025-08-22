Warning to the world.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Pastor Phillip Barnett was told by God in 2007 that when we see a mass exodus out of Ukraine, that mass destruction is coming to Eastern Ukraine. In 2022 the first part came true. No peace treaty was signed recently by Trump and Putin. They plan to put NATO troops into Ukraine as "peace keepers". Something will happen between NATO and Russian troops. Once Eastern Ukraine is hit, America is in the firing line. He was shown cities that will be destroyed. He was told 11th November but not the year. Things are lining up.