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Dec 17, 2020 FoxNews - Coronavirus vaccine propaganda
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66 views • December 20, 2020
December 17 2020 at 18h01
No massive surge in corona due to thanksgiving.
Fauci and the CDC were wrong about travel.
Coronavirus death toll is being inflated.
There will be no questioning the corona vaccine.
Whatever you do, don't say this is social control.
Censorship will not convince a single person.
Let people speak freely about the vaccine.
Originally posted on Dec 17, 2020 on
https://www.facebook.com/TuckerCarlsonTonight/videos/415451922938470/?sfnsn=wa
No massive surge in corona due to thanksgiving.
Fauci and the CDC were wrong about travel.
Coronavirus death toll is being inflated.
There will be no questioning the corona vaccine.
Whatever you do, don't say this is social control.
Censorship will not convince a single person.
Let people speak freely about the vaccine.
Originally posted on Dec 17, 2020 on
https://www.facebook.com/TuckerCarlsonTonight/videos/415451922938470/?sfnsn=wa
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