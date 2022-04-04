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Drone Bomb Larry Fink Blackrock to Avoid Nuclear War?
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112 views • April 04, 2022
World Bankers fund both sides of conflicts, then cause mass inflation & then own both sides of the conflict. The Nazis in France were getting Pervatin (Speed, Crystal Meth) & other Narcotics from China, The French Connection. Nazis hid their gold in China. Joe Kennedy, father of JFK, was the French Connecticut & paid to fix the JFK presidential race against Nixon. Fast Forward to Gavin Newsom recall, there were holes in envelopes to see if someone voted for recall so envelopes could be pulled out, so Newsome wasn’t recalled. Chinese Fentanyl, Heroin, Crystal Meth, Marijuana additives, Tobacco addictive additives, & the Nazi Final Solution is culminating with a Demented Child F’er installed in White House by Banking Drug, Child, & Sex Traffickers.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick We didn't win the War or 1812. Maybe the solution is a W.B. Nemesis banking system dumping the Swift System, converting & not caring if the dollar crashes. My email & cell phone is previous videos towards end. Gab.com has private emails. I have heard Mike Adams talk about the Dark Web, & other things we have mutual interests in. Maybe he & I should talk offline if there is interest from both parties
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick We didn't win the War or 1812. Maybe the solution is a W.B. Nemesis banking system dumping the Swift System, converting & not caring if the dollar crashes. My email & cell phone is previous videos towards end. Gab.com has private emails. I have heard Mike Adams talk about the Dark Web, & other things we have mutual interests in. Maybe he & I should talk offline if there is interest from both parties
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