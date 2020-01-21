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Truth Revealing | Asket of Temmer | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission
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22 views • January 21, 2020
In this, the second transmission from Asket (original transmission, December 2013), we are urged to be vigilant in our awakening, to recognize truths and see lies for what they are, and to not allow hope to be subverted for a pleasant-sounding promise.
The transmissions from the League of Light are alive. They are perhaps more relevant today than when they were first received.
Read more from and about Asket and others from the League of Light, including the angelic contingent, on Nine's Path. There's a wealth of material there to explore, and more videos to drink in. Should you desire even more, you'll also find books transmitted from the League of Light at the site: https://ninespath.com
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https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Credits: "Follow Me" by Jimmy Fontanez/Media Right Productions is licensed under Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0). Audio © Maryann Rada | Nine's Path.
The transmissions from the League of Light are alive. They are perhaps more relevant today than when they were first received.
Read more from and about Asket and others from the League of Light, including the angelic contingent, on Nine's Path. There's a wealth of material there to explore, and more videos to drink in. Should you desire even more, you'll also find books transmitted from the League of Light at the site: https://ninespath.com
Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or just send a token of appreciation. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Credits: "Follow Me" by Jimmy Fontanez/Media Right Productions is licensed under Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0). Audio © Maryann Rada | Nine's Path.
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