Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ultimate Blasphemy of Father Almighty's Name
33 views
channel image
Confirmations
Published 14 hours ago |

Explaining how the pictograph letters in ancient Phonetician / Paleo / Hebrew of Father Almighty's name are being used to push images on mankind of klot shots, inoculations, syringes, and needles from all major Earth systems.
Not shown here, they also push 5G, Graphene Oxide, razor blades-axes- hatchets, (crispr tech), E C's, and endless E's of many varieties showing who they are EER's (Watchers), the fake lights, Elites, the original source of those referring to themselves as Elites.








Keywords
beastmarksyringes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket