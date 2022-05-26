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Gold and Silver May Not Be Practical in an Apocalypse
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1657 views • May 26, 2022
Gold/silver can be an asset if you can afford it. If you can't, you might as well stock up on food, ammo, used cars, land, and building community. Even a pet would risk it's life for you. Coins can't do that
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