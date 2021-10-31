German Scientists: Microchips/Cell phone Sim Cards in Covid Vaccines

Toward the end of the video, the Austrian scientist describes the "sim card" for a cell phone in the vaccine. At one part, she uses a magnet (fail). It has been suggested to use a radio frequency to see if it attracts the moving objects in the vaccine. To me, the rectangular objects found under the microscope in the vaccine are cellphones (found in each droplet).Contains: chromium, iron, steel, nickel.When warmed up, the vaccine becomes active and movement of particles in the vaccine begins.1st half of this video is the German scientists presenting slide findings on various corona vaccines. 2nd half are the Austrian scientists represented by one woman. The Austrian scientist presents her research on Pfizer/Biontech and Astra Zeneca vaccines.Dr. Zalewski in Poland examined a 5-vial Pfizer package; in the package were 2 vials of saline, 2 vials of graphine oxide and 1 vial with a hydra. In Dr. Fleming's 5 vial Pfizer examination, he only found garbage in it. Different batches/formulations are being sent to varying locations: the entire world is a testing ground for these mad scientists.This 2-hour 42-minute video can be watched here:German Scientists Show Magnified Images Of Massive Vaccine Damage and Unnatural Contaminants In VaccinesDoD dispatches HAZMAT team, closes air space following Moderna vaccine shipment transport truck crash – and these things are “safe” to inject?naturalnews.com/2021-09-01-dod-hazmat-moderna-vaccine-shipment-crash-inject.html