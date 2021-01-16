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What a waste of time | Nikki Haley and Sean Spicer
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30 views • January 16, 2021
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley joins Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer to discuss the unprecedented and historic second impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, and why there are many other pressing issues that the incoming Biden team should focus on, but may not make way in due to 'the swamp.' - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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