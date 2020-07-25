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David Icke Explains The Structure Of How This Plandemic Has Been Executed - Mirrored & Captioned
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112 views • July 25, 2020
David Icke has made this video free for the sharing. As always, Icke explains in clear terms what has lead up to this covid-19 plandemic and who's behind it. For those not convinced there is anything more to this than a raging virus and over cautious politicians this video is for them.. Please share and hit the like button.
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icke's New Book... entitled simply ---> "The Answer"
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of the global elite.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
------------------------------------------
icke's New Book... entitled simply ---> "The Answer"
This is the new and life-changing book by David Icke now available for pre-order to be shipped a week before publication day.
We live in extraordinary times with billions bewildered and seeking answers for what is happening.
David Icke, the man who has been proved right again and again, has spent 30 years uncovering the truth behind world affairs and in a stream of previous books he predicted current events.
The Answer will change your every perception of life and the world and set you free of the illusions that control human society. There is nothing more vital for our collective freedom than humanity becoming aware of what is in this book.
Orders Shipped from Friday 7th August – Release Date – Friday 14th August.
Get it here first…
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
--------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
SIGN UP at the Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of the global elite.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipcdcpandemicdavid ickepopulation controlbill gatesworld health organizationforced vaccinationsgates foundationcoronaviruspirbright institutecovid-19plandemicid 2020scamdemicbill and melinda gatesculling the populationid chippingwas corona patentedis covid-19 patentedpfizer pre-order
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