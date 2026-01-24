Gregory Bovino making BS statements about the Minneapolis shooting

Ordnungspolizei-Führer Gregory Bovino (border patrol senior official) is making statements about the Minneapolis shooting.

"This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

Adding: The man fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis this morning has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti. According to social media, he was a registered nurse and an athlete.

Some comments found about this video:

Six guys against one on his knees. No justified reason to shoot him WTH? The "suspect," aka US citizen murdered by ICE, was trying to protect a woman whom ICE goons were assaulting. They turned to him, attacked him, and had him on the ground uder their control when ICE goon shot him repeatedly. And since when do you have to carry ID in the US?



