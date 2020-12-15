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Black woman created vaccine, Vaccine Doll, Remembering Marcus Garvey Jr| A Better Tomorrow
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12 views • December 15, 2020
“It turns out the flu vaccine isn’t very effective with the older population.”
Bill Gates
Yes! He said that, yet the world clapped and rejoiced when the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine was a 90-year-old woman in the UK. The contradictions in the media don’t ever seem to stop
“Look, she has spots!” the one girl says to the other. “Give her the injection!” the other responds. We talk about the vaccine programming that has gone into creating dolls for our young ones, and Fauci’s announcement that a Black woman created the vaccine that will be distributed.
Of course, it is not all COVID. Break dancing will now be an Olympic Sport, parents are speaking out against biases in the education system, and the African community grieves the death of Marcus Garvey Jr.
Bringing you the best in alternative news, you can find it all here at A Better Tomorrow. Don’t forget to SHARE your thoughts, LIKE, and SUBSCRIBE to MyTCNTV Network.
#vaccine #pandemic #breakdancing #bizmarkie #marcusgarveyjr #crybabies
►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
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Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith:
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow:
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com
Bill Gates
Yes! He said that, yet the world clapped and rejoiced when the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine was a 90-year-old woman in the UK. The contradictions in the media don’t ever seem to stop
“Look, she has spots!” the one girl says to the other. “Give her the injection!” the other responds. We talk about the vaccine programming that has gone into creating dolls for our young ones, and Fauci’s announcement that a Black woman created the vaccine that will be distributed.
Of course, it is not all COVID. Break dancing will now be an Olympic Sport, parents are speaking out against biases in the education system, and the African community grieves the death of Marcus Garvey Jr.
Bringing you the best in alternative news, you can find it all here at A Better Tomorrow. Don’t forget to SHARE your thoughts, LIKE, and SUBSCRIBE to MyTCNTV Network.
#vaccine #pandemic #breakdancing #bizmarkie #marcusgarveyjr #crybabies
►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaredaverankin/?hl=en
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith:
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow:
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com
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