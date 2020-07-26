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How to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat with Intermittent Fasting
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85 views • July 26, 2020
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If you’re like me, then you know keeping the stubborn belly fat off is a pain. And it only gets harder as we get older. Today I’m going to tell you why instead of suffering through exercises like crunches, reducing your stress and making simple changes to your diet is all you need to do to shed your belly fat!
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#naturopathy
#drgroup
#losebellyfat
If you’re like me, then you know keeping the stubborn belly fat off is a pain. And it only gets harder as we get older. Today I’m going to tell you why instead of suffering through exercises like crunches, reducing your stress and making simple changes to your diet is all you need to do to shed your belly fat!
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#naturopathy
#drgroup
#losebellyfat
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