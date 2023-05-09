Living Exponentially - Ken Rose - Musician: Hosted by Eileen Tesch

Ken’s parents recognized at an early age that he had a gift for music. As he got older and started playing local bars, the Methodist Pastor asked him to become their organist at the age of 24!
He was taught the fear of Jesus in a small town but he saw the power of God’s love and healing through his music. Play on Ken!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.