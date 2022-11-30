Create New Account
Our Lady of Medjugorje Message To Marija: You Do Not Have a Future if You Do Not Decide For God!
Published 15 hours ago
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


November 30, 2022


Our Lady to Marija, one of the Medjugorje Visionaries on November 25, 2022:


Dear children! The Most High has sent me to you to teach you prayer. Prayer opens hearts and gives hope, and faith is born and strengthened. Little children, with love I am calling you: return to God, because God is love and your hope. You do not have a future if you do not decide for God; and that is why I am with you to guide you to decide for conversion and life, and not for death. Thank you for having responded to my call.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0tKp78b9Eg


