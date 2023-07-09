Create New Account
The Toxic Workplace Inside A Corrupt FBI: FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin
GalacticStorm
The First | Inside A Corrupt FBI:

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin describes what it's like working in a toxic federal work environment tasked with protecting America's 350 million citizens.


The agency appears to have slowly descending into the rot as time went by and more agents decided to 'go along to get along'. Seraphin explains what would need to be done if he were reforming the FBI.


source:

https://rumble.com/v2yr7vm-inside-a-corrupt-fbi.html


