Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Keep your home smelling fresh and clean with Lavender Essential Oil
channel image
Health Ranger Store
521 Subscribers
Shop now
31 views
Published 14 hours ago

Health Ranger's Organic Lavender Essential Oil is carefully extracted from the flowers of Lavandula angustifolia through steam distillation. It has a distinct floral scent, marked by sweet herbal nuances and rich green accents that will transport your mind to a fragrant lavender field.


You can also use lavender essential oil to make DIY soaps, lotions, perfumes, bath salt soaks, massage oils and insect repellents.


To relieve stress and keep you more grounded and focused, add this fragrant essential oil to your bath water and enjoy a luxurious lavender bubble bath.


Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

Keywords
health ranger storelavenderessential oilfresh and clean homefloral scentstress reliver

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket