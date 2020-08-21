© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Pisses Me Off About Donald Trump and John McCain
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • August 21, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3027/what-pisses-me-off-about-donald-trump-and-john-mccain
Unless you’ve lived under a rock, you’ve heard about the impact Donald Trump is having on American Politics. After controversial comments about illegal immigration and crime, Trump has risen to the very top of the polls, making him the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the Presidential Election.
After a very successful campaign event in Phoenix, John McCain called Trump supporters “crazies,” which lead to a public war of words between the two figures. Recently, Trumps comments about McCain’s status as a war hero have been punched on by the mainstream media and Republican political establishment. Now I want to tell you what pisses me off about Donald Trump and John McCain!
McCain TV Ad: "Complete The Danged Fence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0lwusMxiHc
Donald Trump at the Family Leadership Summit, Courtesy C-SPAN
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Unless you’ve lived under a rock, you’ve heard about the impact Donald Trump is having on American Politics. After controversial comments about illegal immigration and crime, Trump has risen to the very top of the polls, making him the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the Presidential Election.
After a very successful campaign event in Phoenix, John McCain called Trump supporters “crazies,” which lead to a public war of words between the two figures. Recently, Trumps comments about McCain’s status as a war hero have been punched on by the mainstream media and Republican political establishment. Now I want to tell you what pisses me off about Donald Trump and John McCain!
McCain TV Ad: "Complete The Danged Fence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0lwusMxiHc
Donald Trump at the Family Leadership Summit, Courtesy C-SPAN
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.