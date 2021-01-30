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The Covid Con - Pt 1 - How it works - Harry Vox - How Corruption Works
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80 views • January 30, 2021
This Covid Con represents the largest transfer of wealth from the poor and
middle class to the rich in human history.
It is the Jewish banking system's dismantling of our society. And our own
institutions and billionaires all work for this money power.
The FBI, CIA, NSA and all major political and corporate institutions are the
eager servants for this Jewish financial power in the shadows pulling the
strings of this scamdemic.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support this work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
middle class to the rich in human history.
It is the Jewish banking system's dismantling of our society. And our own
institutions and billionaires all work for this money power.
The FBI, CIA, NSA and all major political and corporate institutions are the
eager servants for this Jewish financial power in the shadows pulling the
strings of this scamdemic.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support this work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
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