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Thierry Baudet: Gefeliciteerd Klaus Schwab zal trots op jullie zijn!
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20 views • June 03, 2021
Thierry Baudet: Gefeliciteerd Klaus Schwab zal trots op jullie zijn!
Het heeft heel lang geduurd tot iemand de mond open doet . Maar nu hebben we 1000 zelfs miljoenen mensen met HIV AIDS geïnjecteerd en een computer chip die zullen de winter niet overleven. Terwijl ik dit al 2 jaar verkondigd.
Het heeft heel lang geduurd tot iemand de mond open doet . Maar nu hebben we 1000 zelfs miljoenen mensen met HIV AIDS geïnjecteerd en een computer chip die zullen de winter niet overleven. Terwijl ik dit al 2 jaar verkondigd.
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