Mercola.com: How Anthony Fauci Controls Science Globally
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Published Yesterday

Listen now (13 min) | Robert F. Kennedy Jr. succinctly summarizes how Dr. Anthony Fauci wields his power to control and manipulate science across the globe It’s Fauci’s job to conduct research on chronic diseases to find out their etiology and environmental causes to protect public health, but instead, he turned the NIAID into an incubator for pharmaceuticals


