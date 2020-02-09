Safe Zones

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533 views • February 09, 2020
Suspicious Observers & Space Weather Prepardness
Full Movie - COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI
[ Short Version https://youtu.be/PjEj8DdFQ1A ]
Other Follow-Up Specials:
+ Great Waves: https://youtu.be/oPvfrVfQF1c
+ Does Dzhanibekov Effect Apply to Earth Flipping?
- - https://youtu.be/E31FHHH9is4
- - https://youtu.be/1UJKZTjGCss
+ CIA Coverup: https://youtu.be/WtbbOsAivK4
+ Planets & Other Stars
- - Part 1: https://youtu.be/nkohSBEHhjo
- - Part 2: https://youtu.be/ouGhtFOpaHM
- - Part 3: https://youtu.be/LAlxsNH8QCc
+ Nova Triggers: https://youtu.be/Wo3k9p2gYzE
+ Timing the Magnetic Reversal: https://youtu.be/ZD47kvu7q2Q
Our Fight With Harvard: https://youtu.be/qiSDJbqAfh4
#1 Journal Decided the Winner: https://youtu.be/4OU9AZPNKWI
The Original 23 Episode Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Full Movie - COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI
[ Short Version https://youtu.be/PjEj8DdFQ1A ]
Other Follow-Up Specials:
+ Great Waves: https://youtu.be/oPvfrVfQF1c
+ Does Dzhanibekov Effect Apply to Earth Flipping?
- - https://youtu.be/E31FHHH9is4
- - https://youtu.be/1UJKZTjGCss
+ CIA Coverup: https://youtu.be/WtbbOsAivK4
+ Planets & Other Stars
- - Part 1: https://youtu.be/nkohSBEHhjo
- - Part 2: https://youtu.be/ouGhtFOpaHM
- - Part 3: https://youtu.be/LAlxsNH8QCc
+ Nova Triggers: https://youtu.be/Wo3k9p2gYzE
+ Timing the Magnetic Reversal: https://youtu.be/ZD47kvu7q2Q
Our Fight With Harvard: https://youtu.be/qiSDJbqAfh4
#1 Journal Decided the Winner: https://youtu.be/4OU9AZPNKWI
The Original 23 Episode Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
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