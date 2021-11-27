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GATESHEAD MASS MURDER - 5G KILL GRID INSTALLED - SORE EYES BLEEDING EYES NOSE ETC. SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [27.11.2021 13:04] [ Video ] GATESHEAD MASS MURDER BE THE RESISTANCE - 5G KILL GRID INSTALLED TO CAUSE MASS MURDER - SORE EYES BLEEDING EYES NOSE ETC. - SEE THE RADIATION EFFECTS ON THE VIDEO RECORDING KILLING THE BIRDS AND INSECTS - ECOCIDE ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK https://t.me/marksteele5g/4084
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [27.11.2021 13:04] [ Video ] GATESHEAD MASS MURDER BE THE RESISTANCE - 5G KILL GRID INSTALLED TO CAUSE MASS MURDER - SORE EYES BLEEDING EYES NOSE ETC. - SEE THE RADIATION EFFECTS ON THE VIDEO RECORDING KILLING THE BIRDS AND INSECTS - ECOCIDE ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK https://t.me/marksteele5g/4084
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