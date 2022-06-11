FULL SHOW: Dems Launch Propaganda Blitz In Desperate Attempt To Block Truth From Prevailing: Jan 6 Sham Exposed

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Kristi Leigh lays out how the propaganda campaign and lies is no match for the truth flooding out about what happened on Jan 6th, the corrupt Elite, and with the Afghan withdrawal. Dr. Frederick Graves joins the show to explain that truth can win in court too. Learn how we can be on the brink of a justice revolution. And Frank Cavanaugh wraps us up with a reminder to be united in this spiritual battle. Don’t fall for Satan’s lies.