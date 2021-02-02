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February Tarot Reading - what's in store for you this month?
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20 views • February 02, 2021
I deal out six sets of three cards. choose the set you feel drawn too then simply fast forward to the timestamp for the set of your choice to get your reading.
Full 15 card readings available via video call. E mail readings available - 5 cards £10. Pay securely via Paypal and receive your reading in your email. Full info at www.riverhealer.com . Psychic, healer, teacher and intuitive empowerment counsellor and life coach.
www.riverhealer.com
Timestamps:
Set 1 - 1.32
Set 2 - 4.20
Set 3 - 8.44
Set 4 - 12.33
Set 5 - 15.37
Set 6 - 20.18
Binaural downloads available for healing and empowerment.
Full 15 card readings available via video call. E mail readings available - 5 cards £10. Pay securely via Paypal and receive your reading in your email. Full info at www.riverhealer.com . Psychic, healer, teacher and intuitive empowerment counsellor and life coach.
www.riverhealer.com
Timestamps:
Set 1 - 1.32
Set 2 - 4.20
Set 3 - 8.44
Set 4 - 12.33
Set 5 - 15.37
Set 6 - 20.18
Binaural downloads available for healing and empowerment.
Keywords
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