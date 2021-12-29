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Australia Confidential With VECTOR117 - Episode 2 - Waltzing Matilda Edition
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30 views • December 29, 2021
The latest real news from the coal face in and of Australia. WWG1WGA!
Please support me and donate (I need your help): >
https://www.patreon.com/NMBRFG
https://vector117.com/crowdfunding
Videos: >
The Aussie Cossack
https://youtu.be/UCuyKHT1Gtc
https://youtu.be/2ZY066006BQ
https://youtu.be/FortXCpQqWk
https://youtu.be/oGw2wCHf_fw
https://youtu.be/aLQ8Al40S9A
Sky Newws Australia
https://rumble.com/vr1gib-caroline-kennedy-will-continue-a-very-fine-kennedy-tradition-as-ambassador-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=18
The Gateway Pundit
https://rumble.com/vq8m0h-shocking-hidden-camera-footage-from-inside-forced-internment-camps-in-austr.html
Russell Brand
https://rumble.com/vql34t-australia-covid-camps-wheres-it-all-leading.html
https://rumble.com/vq5x27-mandates-what-the-fuk-is-happening-in-australia.html
Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vq6hjo-australia-the-horrifying-dystopia-the-down-under-landscape-turned-full-blow.html
Music
Fox n' Firkin
https://foxnfirkin.bandcamp.com/track/waltzing-matilda
Midnight Oil
https://youtu.be/6pKPNnk-JhE
https://youtu.be/ejorQVy3m8E
https://youtu.be/Ofrqm6-LCqs
Crowded House
https://youtu.be/ag8XcMG1EX4
Thank you.
DJ VECTOR117
Please support me and donate (I need your help): >
https://www.patreon.com/NMBRFG
https://vector117.com/crowdfunding
Videos: >
The Aussie Cossack
https://youtu.be/UCuyKHT1Gtc
https://youtu.be/2ZY066006BQ
https://youtu.be/FortXCpQqWk
https://youtu.be/oGw2wCHf_fw
https://youtu.be/aLQ8Al40S9A
Sky Newws Australia
https://rumble.com/vr1gib-caroline-kennedy-will-continue-a-very-fine-kennedy-tradition-as-ambassador-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=18
The Gateway Pundit
https://rumble.com/vq8m0h-shocking-hidden-camera-footage-from-inside-forced-internment-camps-in-austr.html
Russell Brand
https://rumble.com/vql34t-australia-covid-camps-wheres-it-all-leading.html
https://rumble.com/vq5x27-mandates-what-the-fuk-is-happening-in-australia.html
Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vq6hjo-australia-the-horrifying-dystopia-the-down-under-landscape-turned-full-blow.html
Music
Fox n' Firkin
https://foxnfirkin.bandcamp.com/track/waltzing-matilda
Midnight Oil
https://youtu.be/6pKPNnk-JhE
https://youtu.be/ejorQVy3m8E
https://youtu.be/Ofrqm6-LCqs
Crowded House
https://youtu.be/ag8XcMG1EX4
Thank you.
DJ VECTOR117
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