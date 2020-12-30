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TeamWhite 2020 No 9: Tri-Continental update: Election, COVID, Brexit & South Africa
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71 views • December 30, 2020
This show was recorded on 24th December, 2020. Alex, Alison & Jan discuss: Trump and the unresolved US election. Stupid Boris Johnson the clown who runs the UK and idiotic Brexit. COVID issues in the UK and South Africa. The new strain of COVID in South Africa. Alison Chabloz's trials, and Arthur Topham's in Canada. The demonstrations by Germans at the Holohoax trials in Germany.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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